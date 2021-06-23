Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $904,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,586,000 after buying an additional 22,501 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total transaction of $4,121,463.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,903 shares of company stock valued at $347,015,996 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $313.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of -152.73 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.15. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.46.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

