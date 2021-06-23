Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.42.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

