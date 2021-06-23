Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,415 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $98,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,570 shares of company stock worth $3,312,614 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

FFIV stock opened at $185.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.82.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.