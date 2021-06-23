AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 million-9.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AVITA Medical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.99.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

