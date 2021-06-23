Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Hits New 12-Month High at $400.00

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 386.25 ($5.05), with a volume of 12712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($5.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £124.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 356.86.

About Avingtrans (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

