AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Receives GBX 4,297.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,297.50 ($56.15).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

LON:AVV opened at GBX 3,668.93 ($47.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £11.05 billion and a PE ratio of 326.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,494.20. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is 3.43%.

In other AVEVA Group news, insider Peter Herweck purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, with a total value of £478,980 ($625,790.44).

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.