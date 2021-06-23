Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,640 shares of company stock worth $2,147,631 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $464.45 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $459.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

