Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,588 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 33,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 74,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

