Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $264.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

