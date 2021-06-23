Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,715,000 after acquiring an additional 69,393 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

