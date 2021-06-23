Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,919,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 394.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 636,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,310,000 after buying an additional 507,540 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

NYSE:TRV opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.45. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

