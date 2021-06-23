Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $275,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after buying an additional 232,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $23,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $178.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $180.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.34.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

