Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 20,355 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,361 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $21,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 128,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,339. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

