Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $37.01 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 702,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070,127 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $37,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 103,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,091,869. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.