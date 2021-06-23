Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.79. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

