AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.37

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$52.37 and last traded at C$52.36, with a volume of 108535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cormark set a C$58.50 price objective on AutoCanada in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.12.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$969.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

