Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.34

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 245958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATDRY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

About Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.