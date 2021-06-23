Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. 3,587,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.58. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Leversage acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.