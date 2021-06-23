AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Trading Down 5%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 1,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39.

AuraSource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARAO)

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

