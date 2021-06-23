aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.54. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 280,082 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $71.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.04.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at $73,374.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.