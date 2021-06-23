Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATLKY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $62.24. 47,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,762. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

