Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

AAWW stock opened at $68.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.53. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.31. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $76.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,540 shares of company stock worth $4,339,796. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

