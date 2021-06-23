Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.
AAWW stock opened at $68.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.53. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.31. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $76.22.
In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,540 shares of company stock worth $4,339,796. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
