ATLANT Achieves Market Cap of $643,116.33 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 60.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, ATLANT has traded 69% lower against the US dollar. One ATLANT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. ATLANT has a total market cap of $643,116.33 and $24.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ATLANT

ATLANT (CRYPTO:ATL) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 coins. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

ATLANT Coin Trading

