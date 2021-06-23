Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Athene’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.51. 853,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,697. Athene has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,928.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth $97,524,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter worth $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth $67,388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after buying an additional 1,226,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Athene by 498.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,261,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

