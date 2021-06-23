Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ATH. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.