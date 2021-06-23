Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATH. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

