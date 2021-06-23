Atheios Price Down 11.3% This Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Atheios has a market capitalization of $28,346.18 and approximately $8.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,552.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,983.49 or 0.05911608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.82 or 0.01391311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00381173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00119475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.63 or 0.00630734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.00383077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007415 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00038794 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,898,032 coins and its circulating supply is 41,214,222 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

