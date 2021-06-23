Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.02

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 325175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$535.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.70.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$211.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

