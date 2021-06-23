Atalaya Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 244,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of Artius Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 94.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 86.5% in the first quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,177,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 546,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $249,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Artius Acquisition news, Chairman Charles Drucker purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $503,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACQ traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. 16,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,857. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Artius Acquisition Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

