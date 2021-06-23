Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New $999,000 Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVSC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $96,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $1,339,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Shares of KVSC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 32,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.