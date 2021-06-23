Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New $952,000 Investment in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Locust Walk Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Locust Walk Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,409. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

