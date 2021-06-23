Atalaya Capital Management LP Invests $6.89 Million in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 659,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,000. Thoma Bravo Advantage accounts for about 1.4% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.64% of Thoma Bravo Advantage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $1,667,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $10,156,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 7,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,596. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $13.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

