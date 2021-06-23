Atalaya Capital Management LP Invests $479,000 in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,229. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

