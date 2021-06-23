Atalaya Capital Management LP Invests $1.49 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $128,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFVIU traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,193. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is New York, New York.

