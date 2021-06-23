AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.01. AstroNova shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 2,814 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $101.09 million, a PE ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.67.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in AstroNova by 73.1% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in AstroNova by 34.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,537 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in AstroNova by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 321,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 67,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

