AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

