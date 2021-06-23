Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

