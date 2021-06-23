Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 16,068 shares.The stock last traded at $38.35 and had previously closed at $37.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $834.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 570.28% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,471 shares of company stock worth $672,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.