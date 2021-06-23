ASML’s (ASML) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of ASML to $747.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $685.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $660.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $287.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ASML will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ASML by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

