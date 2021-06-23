Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,318,000 after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,231. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

