Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,318,000 after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,231. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.