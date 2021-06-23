Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) fell 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.59. 236,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,970,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 360,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

