Ascential (LON:ASCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $409.40

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 409.40 ($5.35) and last traded at GBX 409.20 ($5.35), with a volume of 11762182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406 ($5.30).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 355.33 ($4.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 362.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -11.94.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

