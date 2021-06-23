ARS Investment Partners LLC Buys 531 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 394,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after buying an additional 342,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after buying an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

