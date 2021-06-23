ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287,164 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of LendingTree worth $367,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,088,000 after acquiring an additional 69,557 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 152,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,276,000 after buying an additional 316,744 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,825,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

TREE stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.97. 2,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,984. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -63.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

