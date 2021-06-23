ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,122,260 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,441,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,122,260 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 14.21% of Materialise worth $267,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTLS. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 715.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC increased its position in Materialise by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 37,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,436. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -134.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Materialise NV has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Materialise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.