ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 150.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690,309 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $218,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1,240.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.58. 20,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,211. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.