ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.49 Billion Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Square comprises about 5.0% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,492,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Square by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Square by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $49,905,305.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,010,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,355,314 shares of company stock valued at $313,598,502. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.10.

SQ traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.26. 245,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,413,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.36, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.93 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

