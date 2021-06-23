ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,384,917 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 7.76% of Iridium Communications worth $427,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.97. 39,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,320. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -184.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

