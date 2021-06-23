ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 1,059,118 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059,118 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.2% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $627,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 663.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 44,046 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 298.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,464 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $5,527,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 15,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $116.62. The company had a trading volume of 130,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,421. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

