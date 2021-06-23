Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $685.79 Million

Brokerages expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report $685.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.51 million to $691.40 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $540.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $228,349.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $50,778.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,329 shares of company stock worth $31,207,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after buying an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $364.35 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $374.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

