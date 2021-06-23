Arionum (ARO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $235.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Arionum has a market cap of $106,601.73 and approximately $235.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 71.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,573.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,983.75 or 0.05908758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.80 or 0.01390416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00381817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00120066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.98 or 0.00631411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.77 or 0.00383541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007468 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00038710 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

